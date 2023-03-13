Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day At Food Truck Friday

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga’s gets St. Patrick’s Day off to a great start with its Food Truck Friday on March 17 from 11am to 3pm, adjacent to the KIC building at 5704 Marlin Road.

Sponsored by: - 1

All of the participating trucks will have the opportunity to compete in a Best Dish contest featuring the lovable potato.

“The potato was such an important food source for the Irish that we thought we’d see who among our food trucks can come up with the best potato-based dish,” Pat Rowe, KIC member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager, explained. “These are talented chefs, I’m excited to see what they create”, Rowe said.

Judging the Best Potato Dish competition will be judges from Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union. “TVFCU is such a great supporter of the Kitchen Incubator and all that we do. It’s not just food trucks, it's the caterers and consumer packaged goods entrepreneurs that benefit from their generous support”, said DeJuan Jordan, Co-CEO of LAUNCH.

“TVFCU is proud to support LAUNCH and it’s Kitchen Incubator because it has an impact directly on the community and food entrepreneurs ranging from caterers, to food trucks to the people who have an idea for a food or snack item they can market,” said Marcus

Cade-Johnson, Business Lender, Business & Commercial Services at TVFCU. “LAUNCH and the Kitchen Incubator are the leg up a lot of people need to get their business started.”

Food Truck Friday is held the first and third Friday of each month in the areas surrounding the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road adjacent to Eastgate. Also this year, select TVFCU branch locations will host a food truck once a month. Those locations, food trucks and dates are still to be determined.

Food Trucks for March 17, 2023 include (Subject to change):

Wing Top Tots Fud

Vybez

The Oatmeal Experience

Windy City Eatz

Soul Que

Chattatater

The Bistro

Down Home Bakes

Broken Hearts Cheesecakes

C & K Snowy Delights

Cold Fusions

Mo Lemonade

Los Tainos

Bopcha

Dad’s BBQ Philly Cheese & More

King’s Elderberry

Tata’s Grill

Peach Cobbler Factory

Chris Mac Subs & Fries

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support underrepresented entrepreneurs in our community. LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.