Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Coming To Coolidge Park Saturday, March 23rd

Food Truck Festivals of America is back for the 2nd Annual Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Saturday, March 23rd from 12 pm to 6 pm (VIP/Beer Lovers hour 11 am to 12 pm).

The event will feature 20+ of Chattanooga’s most popular food trucks and 30+ of the region's best craft beers (and more) to wash it all down. You can look forward to a weekend of beer drinking and local food grubbin' at the 2024 Fest. Aside from food and beer, lawn games, face painting, music, and an artisan market with local businesses and crafters will also be available. The festival is family-friendly.

The Truck & Brew Line Up Features some of the area's most popular food trucks dishing out fan favorites such as Gourmet Grilled Cheese, Homemade funnel cakes, Cajun Spiced Crawfish, Smashburgers, Fresh hand-squeezed lemonade and more. Offering dozens of regional & national craft brews plus other alcoholic beverages. FTFA will be bringing the ultimate food truck and craft beer experience to Chattanooga.

General admission tickets will be available at a discount price of $5 in advance, ONLINE ONLY. Tickets will be sold on the day of the festival at the gate for $10 per day. Children 10 and under are free.

Beer Lovers Package - $32 online includes early admission (11 am), FTFA koozie, 3 beer tickets, and unlimited bottled water during the festival (while water supplies last).

Foodie VIP Package - $20 online includes early admission (11 am), 1 free dessert from the VIP truck, and unlimited bottled water during the festival (while water supplies last).

For everyone who loves craft beer and discounts, FTFA is introducing the Beer 6 Pack-age. The package is $50 in advance only and includes 6 beer tickets for 6 craft beers of your choice! This includes early admission (11 am), FTFA koozie, and unlimited water during the festival (while water supplies last).

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/chattanooga