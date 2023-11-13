Chattanooga Market Celebrates Thanksgiving With The Last Outdoor Market Of The Season

The Chattanooga Market will hold its final outdoor Market event for the 2024 season.

This Sunday, November 19th will be the annual Thanksgiving themed Market. It’s a time for locals to shop for the makings and trimmings of a Thanksgiving feast.

As with every Sunday Funday, live music, food trucks and local artists will be a part of this Sunday as well. It’s also an opportunity to stock up on some non-perishables from food artisans to last through the winter…until Chattanooga Market opens again in the spring.

Live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage will feature Sweet Georgia Sound from Noon to 3pm.

Many of the regular and seasonal vendors will all be joining in the Chattanooga Holiday Market beginning in December. For the first full three weekends in December, the Chattanooga Holiday Market is held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for an annual tradition of shopping local while enjoying live holiday music.

Nearly 200 artisans are featured in this producer-only, seasonal version of the Chattanooga Market. This festive series is free to attend.