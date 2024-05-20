Chattanooga Market Hosts Chattanooga Beer Fest And Street Food Festival

Memorial Day Weekend is a full one for organizers of Chattanooga Market. The Market will be a benefiting sponsor of the annual Chattanooga Beer Fest held on Saturday, May 25th at the First Horizon Pavilion from Noon to 3pm.

The festival is a celebration of craft beer offering attendees unlimited samples from all participating brewers at one flat ticket price. It’s a great way to not only sample unique craft beers, but also an opportunity to talk directly with the brewers themselves.

This celebration of craft beer brings together an abundance of local and regional breweries. Nearly three dozen breweries will be attending and are excited to offer their best and newest brews to festival attendees for a third year.

Each patron will receive a commemorative tasting glass to sample from all of the breweries. Tickets are $48 in advance or $58 at the door, while available. Local eats will be a part as well—Windy City Eats, Fro Daddy, Chattatator and I Love Tacos. Water and soft drink options will be onsite—organizers encourage participants to sample alcohol safely.

The music line-up for the event boasts FlashDrive an energetic, versatile, and talented 7-member cover band based out of Chattanooga.

And, Sunday, May 26th, the Market will host its annual Street Food Festival at the First Horizon Pavilion. Reggie White Boulevard will be lined with food trucks and carts offering an array of cultural foods and American classics. About 25 eateries are expected to attend.

Offerings include farm to table sandwiches and pizzas, gourmet burgers, famous tacos, funnel cakes, donuts, empanadas—everything from breakfast, to lunch, to dinner. There is something for everyone. Attendance is free, pay as you go.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND LINE-UP

Saturday, May 25th

Chattanooga Beer Fest

TICKETS: ChattanoogaBeerFest.com

First Horizon Pavilion

12pm - 3pm

*This is an Over 21 only event; a valid legal ID is required for admission.

Sunday, May 26th