Chattanooga Market Ice Cream Social Features Five Local Ice Cream Shops

This Sunday, June 9th, the Chattanooga Market will be hosting Girls, Inc. for the annual Ice Cream Social at the First Horizon Pavilion from 11am-4pm.

It’s a day that kids (and adults) have been looking forward to for 20+ years, and the cause is certainly a worthwhile one to support.

For the price of a $10 donation ticket, each attendee can enjoy generous samples of ice cream from five different local creameries.

The participating ice cream shops this year are Ben & Jerry’s, Clumpies, Desserts on the Roll, Ice Cream Show and Scoop Around Ice Cream Bar.

Each creamery will be scooping up their most popular flavor for Market patrons to enjoy. One ticket gives folks a ballot to vote for their favorite creamery, all while contributing to a great cause.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Chattanooga Market for the third consecutive year on the upcoming Ice Cream Social," said Jocelyn Loza, Chief Development Officer at Girls Inc. of Chattanooga . "This event not only brings our community together in a fun and engaging way but also supports the empowerment and development of the young girls we serve. We look forward to seeing everyone come out and enjoy some delicious ice cream while contributing to our mission."

Live Music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage features The Stratoblasters from 12:30 pm to 3pm.