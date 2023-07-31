Come Celebrate The First Friday Of The Month With Food Truck Friday

The best way to beat the “dog days of summer" is to be a “cool cat and have lunch” at your favorite food truck on the August 4, First Friday of the Month, Food Truck Friday.

More than a dozen local food trucks will be ready to serve lunch patrons from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, adjacent to Eastgate Town Center at 5704 Marlin Road.

“It is so exciting to see Food Truck Friday become a regular stop for lunchtime workers in the Eastgate area,” asked Pat Rowe, KIC Member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager. “If you’re not working in Brainerd, I suggest popping over here during the lunch hour. Where else can you get the variety of all local chefs in one place?” Rowe said.

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is located at 5704 Marlin Road adjacent to Eastgate Town Center. Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.

Food Trucks for August 4, 2023 include (subject to change):

California Smothered Burrito

Windy City Eatz

Nola Girls Gumbo

Mac's Subs and Fries

Los Tainos

Dad's BBQ Philly Cheese and More

The Bistro

Parks Chicken LLC

Neutral Ground

Nooga Bopcha

Mo Lemonade

Down Home Bakes

Wing Top Tots

BBQ ROWE

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses.

LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC). The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.