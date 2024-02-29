Eat A Sub This March And Help Support The YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga is joining forces with five Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in the Chattanooga area for the 14th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities.

During the month of March, customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 when placing their order.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 27, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in — whether in-store, online or through the app — to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $21 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $88 million for local charities.

For a list of restaurants in your area, please visit their charity listing by state.