During the summer season focus on seasonal produce, especially choices grown locally. Locally sourced produce offers delicious flavor, is in peak season, and supports local farmers.

Food City has reimagined the classic farmers market model and partners to bring local goods directly to stores through the Local Growers program.

Locally grown fruits and vegetables are picked at the height of season and delivered directly to stores, in many instances the day they were picked. The Local Growers program at Food City features produce from counties in both Tennessee and Virginia. Here are a few farmers you can find featured at Food City all growing season long.

Stratton Farms is nestled in Rutledge, Tennessee. This family farm brings a passion for produce that you can taste in every bite of their freshly delivered crops. Fresh picks like squash, cucumbers, beans, and several varieties of tomatoes are favorites delivered directly to the Food City produce department.

Randy Turley, a fourth-generation farmer, grew up on a family farm helping raise tomatoes. When he was 16 years old, he proudly drove a truck loaded with bushels of Grainger County tomatoes to buyers across the region. This sparked a dream to one day operate his own farm and that dream is now a reality. Randy Turley is still delivering tomatoes, but now they are varieties grown by him and his wife Sherry.

Mann Farms has deep roots within Appalachian agriculture, farming the land in Fort Blackmore, Virginia since 1842. Food City has been a partner with the Mann Family for over twenty years and they deliver a standout favorite of the local grower’s season with their strawberries. One of the earliest crops available in store and certainly one of the sweetest. Spring strawberries are not the only crop Mann supplies; you can also find peppers, cucumbers, green beans, and tomatoes.

Try these dietitian recipes to incorporate locally grown produce:

Grainger County Tomatoes

Grainger tomatoes are a delicacy of the summer season, touted for their rich sweet, straight from the garden flavor. These tomatoes are touted for their distinctive taste, attributed to the region's limestone-rich soil. Limestone helps to control acidity and promotes a rich soil bed that allows tomatoes to flourish. When it comes to featuring in a recipe, try simple pairings that let tomatoes shine, like caprese salad. Simply slice tomatoes and mozzarella and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze. Finish with a garnish of fresh basil for a perfect summer side dish.

Caprese Salad

4 large Grainger tomatoes

16 ounces Culinary Tours fresh mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup packed whole leaf fresh basil

2 tablespoons Food Club extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Full Circle Market balsamic glaze

¼ teaspoon salt

freshly ground black pepper to taste

On a large platter, arrange tomato and mozzarella slices and basil leaves, alternating and overlapping each. Drizzle salad with olive oil and balsamic glaze; Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Summer Squash

Squash is a summer staple, and a southern squash casserole is the perfect way to enjoy the bounty of summer produce. To lighten up this traditional side dish start with a plethora of squash, and swap bread for whole wheat panko breadcrumbs. It still features a cheesy filling but uses reduced fat shredded cheese. This casserole will offer more fiber and less added fat and is an easy and delicious way to add produce to summer family meals.

Summer Squash Casserole

1 clove garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 1/2 cup Food Club Whole wheat panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons Food Club extra-virgin olive oil

6 medium summer squash (about 3 pounds), cut into rounds

1 small ripe tomato, diced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste

1 cup Food Club reduced fat low-moisture part-skim, mozzarella finely shredded cheese

½ cup Culinary Tours shredded Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine half of the breadcrumbs (3/4 cup), garlic, squash, tomato, basil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl to combine. Coat a 9 by 13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray. Spread half of the squash mixture in the casserole dish. Top with half (½ cup) of the Italian cheese blend. Add the remaining squash mixture and cover the casserole with foil. Bake until the squash is fork tender, about 50 to 55 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees F. Remove foil, top with the remaining mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, and the remaining breadcrumbs. Bake uncovered until the cheese is melted and the topping is golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes.

Enjoying more fresh summer produce is easy and delicious with Food City Local Growers. For more inspired produce recipes visit foodcity.com