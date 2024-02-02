Food Truck Friday Celebrates Two Years With Wing-Off Competition And Announces Exciting Change

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is celebrating two years of Food Truck Fridays with a birthday theme and Wing-Off Competition for those trucks specializing or offering wings on Friday, February 9.

Seven of the food trucks serving at Food Truck Friday will participate in the Wing-Off competition in the parking areas surrounding the Kitchen Incubator at 5704 Marlin Road in the Eastgate complex beginning at 11:00 AM.

"Last year people really responded and came out not just to support these wonderful chefs but they also experienced great food and the unique offerings of a large variety of food trucks here in Chattanooga,” said Pat Rowe , KIC Member Support Manager. Rowe added, “We want to celebrate two years and these incredible entrepreneurs. Anyone coming out will get to enjoy live music from the Brainerd High School Band, a fun, family friendly community atmosphere and of course, great food.”

In addition to the band, and diverse food, a Wing-Off Competition is planned with the winner receiving the Wing-Off trophy and a live interview with G93 radio.

One of the requests Rowe said he heard time and time again last year on Food Truck Friday was for an evening Food Truck Friday. Many people who enjoyed a Friday lunch expressed the desire to have the same fun atmosphere and food trucks for an evening meal.

“We are really excited about 2024”, Rowe said. “This year we introduce an evening Food Truck Friday, called KIC Nights. Our events will still be the first and third Fridays of the month but we will do the third Friday in the evening. On their way home from work, people will now be able to

come by and get dinner for the family and take it home . . . and it is not just any to-go dinner, but a variety of cuisines of local culinary delights to please every palate,” Rowe explained.

The official start of the 2024 Food Truck Friday season is Friday, March 1. Each first Friday of the month through November 1 will be the lunchtime version beginning at 11:00 AM and ending at 3:00 PM.

The evening Food Truck Friday will kickoff the third Friday of March, the 16th and continue through August 16. “KIC Nights will feature a mix of food trucks, market vendors, live music, games and family-friendly activities”, Rowe explained. Each KIC Night will have a unique theme. KIC Nights will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM every third Friday of the month.

DeJuan S. Jordan, Co-CEO of LAUNCH, added, “We will also showcase products from local start-ups, many of which are LAUNCHepreneurs (graduates of LAUNCH’s entrepreneurship program) and KIC nights will be a precursor to our Second Annual Food Truck Festival scheduled for September 28.”

“Really none of this is possible without Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union. TVFCU gave us the support we needed to launch Food Truck Fridays. We are so thankful to have them as a sponsor,” Jordan said.

The KIC is an innovative facility that provides a fully equipped commercial grade kitchen for aspiring culinary entrepreneurs. The shared space and the KIC staff provides them with the resources and guidance necessary to turn their food business dreams into a reality.

Food Trucks participating in the 2nd Anniversary Celebration include:

* WC denotes Wings-Off Competitor