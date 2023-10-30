Food Truck Friday Rolls Into November

The Food Truck Friday on Friday, November 3 will be the third to last Food Truck Friday for 2023 before the popular event takes a hiatus after the final Food Truck Friday of the year on December 1.

Don’t miss out on November 3, November 17 or December 1 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM more than a dozen local food trucks will be serving the lunchtime crowd at the Kitchen Incubator or Chattanooga’s Food Truck Friday.

After the December 1 Food Truck Friday, the trucks and their chefs will begin preparing for Food Truck Friday 2024, which will kick-off on Friday, February 2, 2024.

“Fall is in the air, the leaves are popping and our culinary entrepreneurs will be serving lunchtime favorites at our First Friday of the Month, Food Truck Friday”, said Pat Rowe, Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager. Rowe continued, “If you have not been to a Food Truck Friday, what are you waiting for? It is the perfect setting for a fun and relaxing lunch with coworkers and friends.”

DeJuan Jordan, Co CEO of LAUNCH, said “since we started Food Truck Friday and hosted the first Food Truck Festival in September, interest in food trucks has grown and grown. The Kitchen Incubator has become food truck central. We want to invite everyone out to Food Truck Friday to taste what our clients are offering and experience a beautiful fall day enjoying lunch outside. There are only three left in 2023, so make plans to come and enjoy now, don’t wait.”

Jordan added “I hope everyone knows we couldn’t do this without a sponsor and partner like Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union. TVFC has been with us since the beginning. We are so thankful for their support”

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is located at 5704 Marlin Road adjacent to Eastgate Town Center. Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.

Food Trucks for November 3, 2023 include (subject to change):

The Bistro

Fud Vybez

Down Home Bakes

Los Tainos

Broken Hearts Cheesecakes

Wing Top Tots

Mo Lemonade

2Moma Food Truck & Catering ● C & C Candy Co.

Parks Chicken LLC

Nut'n But Guac

Look-Out 4 Sliders

Nooga Bopcha

Fully Involved Bistro

Sak’s Wing Shak

Culture-Licious

Sweets Treats Ice Cream & Milkshakes

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses.

LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC).

The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.