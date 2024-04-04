Girl Scouts To Hold ‘Great Cookie Tasting’ At WanderLinger Brewing Co., Unveil 'Favorite Cookie'

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will hold the first “Great Cookie Tasting” with WanderLinger Brewing Co. on Thursday, April 11, from 6-8 p.m. for an adult evening of food, beverages and fun.

Marking the finale of the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season, WanderLinger will pair its Tennessee libations with the organization’s signature cookies. The Girl Scouts also will crown “Tennessee Valley and North Georgia Favorite Cookie” from The Great Cookie Competition.

“The Great Cookie Tasting will be a fun evening for adults to celebrate the end of cookie season, as well as the Great Cookie Competition and all of the hard work our girls and Cookie Competitors have put in to make it so successful,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “I’m also excited to see what cookie wins the Tennessee Valley and North Georgia region. We all have our favorites, but the competition will decide the top winner.”

The Tennessee Valley & North Georgia Region competitors are Simone Busby representing Thin Mints; Madyson Foster Smith, Samoas; Shaquanta Locke, Tagalongs; and Regan Jenkins, Trefoils.

Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at Girlscoutcsa.org/TGCT. The price includes one flight of beer paired with four Girl Scout cookies and light appetizers.

Proceeds from the event stay local and will be used to bridge the Girl Scout experience funding gap, as well as enrich program offerings and support regional GSCSA camps and community troops. Generous sponsors of the event include WanderLinger Brewing Company and MoxCar.