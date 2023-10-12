GRATEFULL, Chattanooga's Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon, Set For November 16

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering and celebration.

Area residents along with visitors will have an opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving exactly one week before the actual holiday feasting on a traditional Thanksgiving meal at one long table at Gratefull.

The citywide luncheon will be held on November 16 from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm in the middle of 200 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard. There is no fee to attend, no expectations, and no agenda—just an open invitation to the community to attend.

Gratefull began in Chattanooga in 2014 and since then, every year the week before or the week leading into Thanksgiving, cities across the country shut down a city block for strangers and friends to gather and share a meal in the middle of the street at one long table.

Through Gratefull, organizers are removing barriers and bringing people together from across social boundaries, simply to get to know each other, and build understanding. Because any and everyone is invited to the Thanksgiving table, Gratefull has evolved into Chattanooga’s most culturally diverse and inclusive event.

The concept of Gratefull has been adopted by multiple cities throughout the southeast including Milan, Tennessee, Nashville, Tennessee, Huntsville, Alabama, and Dalton Georgia.

For those who attend Gratefull and would like to give back to the community, luncheon attendees are encouraged to bring supplies to benefit the Maclellan Shelter for Families. A collection bin will be available that day. Items of need include nonperishable food, coffee supplies, disposable plates & silverware, hygienic supplies including toothpaste, diapers, and laundry supplies.

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to make the event possible. To sign up as a volunteer, visit www.ihelpchattanooga.org. And lastly, if you’re interested in being a sponsor and/or supporter, please email Dawn Hjelseth at dawn@rivercitycompany.com or call 423.265.3700.