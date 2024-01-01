How To Make 2024 A Healthier New Year With Meal Planning

Meal planning is one of the key pillars to sustaining a healthy eating pattern across the lifespan and can be a great tool to save time.

While setting aside allotted times to plan and prep meals can seem counterintuitive, it saves the stress of figuring out what to pack for lunches and cook for dinner during the week.

When it comes to fast, flavorful and balanced meals, look to prioritize nutrient dense choices in each food group that are ready to eat or quick cooking. Having as much of the chopping and cooking done ahead of time will set your week up for success, so that all you must do is assemble and heat.

Plenty of Produce

A staple in any well-balanced diet is fruits and vegetables. Eating a colorful variety of produce means more fiber, essential vitamins and minerals, and phytonutrients that contribute to better overall health and lower risk of many chronic diseases. Preparing fresh fruits and vegetables ahead of time is one way to save time in the kitchen during the week.

Pre-chop veggies that can be quickly added to soups, casseroles and stir fries, like onions, carrots, celery, and peppers. Store in containers in the refrigerator or freeze any leftovers for later use.

Save time with Food City ShortCuts. ShortCuts make it easier to eat healthier with washed, cut and ready to use fresh produce in convenient packages. Look for soup starters, recipe-ready vegetables, steamable bags and grill ready choices.

Keep frozen staples stocked. Frozen fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious as fresh and can last longer than their fresh counterparts. Keep frozen fruits on hand to add to smoothies, choose stir fry mixes to toss with a quick sauce and protein of your choice and look for frozen chopped spinach or broccoli to quickly add more vegetables to any casserole or pasta dish.

Convenient Proteins

Protein is the centerpiece of most meals and for good reason. Protein has a key role in the maintenance and repair of lean muscle tissue, and its staying power helps us to feel fuller for longer. Since protein is the component of the meal that typically takes the longest to cook, preparing ahead of time for the week or opting for ready-to-eat options can help get dinner on the table in a pinch. Look for lean and plant-based protein options.

Hard-boil eggs to enjoy for breakfasts, snacks or to add to salads for lunch.

Keep convenient pre-cooked proteins on hand, such as frozen cooked shrimp, canned tuna or chicken, tofu, frozen veggie burgers, beans and lower sodium deli meats.

Use time saving kitchen tools, like a slow cooker or steam cooker, to prepare picks like pork tenderloin, eye of round roast, or chicken breast.

Look for Quick Cooking Whole Grains

Whole grains offer the whole package, supplying more fiber which promotes healthy digestion and helps us to feel full. Feature whole grains as side dishes, in salads or as part of breakfast for sustained energy throughout the day. To save time, keep quicker cooking whole grains on hand.

These whole grains require a couple minutes or less to cook.

Old-fashioned rolled oats

Microwavable brown rice and quinoa

Whole-wheat pasta

Batch Cooking

A great approach to simplify meal planning is batch cooking. This technique involves cooking large batches of ingredients that can be repurposed into multiple recipes, or whole recipes that can be either frozen for later or enjoyed as leftovers. Try the following tips to take a slice out of cooking time.