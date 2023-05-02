It's Time For First Friday In May And The Food Trucks Are Ready

Food Truck Friday kicks off May with sixteen mobile kitchens and foods representing cuisines from all over the world at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
This Friday, May 5, food trucks will be stationed around the KIC building at 5704 Marlin Road, in the Eastgate area. They begin serving lunch at 11am and stop at 3pm.
Pat Rowe, KIC member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager, talked about the ongoing success of Food Truck Friday. “We’re more than a year into Food Truck Friday and the public has really responded. It is a tremendous opportunity for the food entrepreneurs to introduce their cuisine to the Chattanooga community and it is a great way to tour the culinary world in one convenient location with a variety of choices to please any palate.”
Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.
Food Trucks for May 5, 2023 include (Subject to change):
- Mac's Subs and Fries
- Down Home Bakes
- Wing Top Tots
- The Bistro
- Broken Heart Cheesecakes
- Tata's Grill
- Fud Vybezs
- Peach Cobbler Factory
- Look Out 4 Sliders
- Mo Lemonade
- Neutral Ground
- Dad's BBQ Philly Cheese and More
- Nonni's Empanadas
- 2Moma Food Truck and Catering LLc
- Chef Express Café
- Los Tainos
LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black owned, women owned and micro-businesses.
LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.