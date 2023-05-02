It's Time For First Friday In May And The Food Trucks Are Ready

Food Truck Friday kicks off May with sixteen mobile kitchens and foods representing cuisines from all over the world at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.

This Friday, May 5, food trucks will be stationed around the KIC building at 5704 Marlin Road, in the Eastgate area. They begin serving lunch at 11am and stop at 3pm.

Pat Rowe, KIC member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager, talked about the ongoing success of Food Truck Friday. “We’re more than a year into Food Truck Friday and the public has really responded. It is a tremendous opportunity for the food entrepreneurs to introduce their cuisine to the Chattanooga community and it is a great way to tour the culinary world in one convenient location with a variety of choices to please any palate.”

Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.

Food Trucks for May 5, 2023 include (Subject to change):

Mac's Subs and Fries

Down Home Bakes

Wing Top Tots

The Bistro

Broken Heart Cheesecakes

Tata's Grill

Fud Vybezs

Peach Cobbler Factory

Look Out 4 Sliders

Mo Lemonade

Neutral Ground

Dad's BBQ Philly Cheese and More

Nonni's Empanadas

2Moma Food Truck and Catering LLc

Chef Express Café

Los Tainos

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black owned, women owned and micro-businesses.

LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.