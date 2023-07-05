Jump Into July With The First Friday Of The Month Food Truck Friday

More than 20 food trucks offering a wide range of cuisines such as Mexican street food, wings, sliders, cheesesteaks, as well as desserts like ice cream, cobbler, and cheesecake, will be participating in the July 7 Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.

This Friday, July 7, food trucks will be stationed around the KIC building at 5704 Marlin Road, in the Eastgate area from 11a.m - 3 p.m.

“Each month, Food Truck Friday gets better and better. We have more than 20 trucks representing every cuisine conceivable,” said Pat Rowe, KIC Member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager. “We’re seeing people from all parts of Chattanooga come to the one place where you can sample as many different cultural foods as possible in one afternoon,” Rowe explained.

Co-CEO of LAUNCH, DeJuan Jordan added “We’re more than a year into Food Truck Friday and the public has really responded. The food entrepreneurs truly reap the benefits of this opportunity provided by KIC. It's a win-win situation that brings great value to both the entrepreneurs and the community”

Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.

Food Trucks for July 7, 2023 include (Subject to change):

Los Tainos

Charleigh Mae’s Grubhouse

California Smothered Burrito

The Oatmeal Experience

The Bistro

Neutral Ground

Nooga Bopcha

Windy City Eatz

Mo Lemonade

Dad’s BBQ Philly Cheese & More

Broken Heart Cheesecakes

Chef Chasty Seafood and More

Bhamanooga Wings

Down Home Bakes

Look-Out 4 Sliders

2 Moma Food Truck & Catering LLC

Peach Cobbler Factory

Fud Vybez

Bruster’s Ice Cream

Celeppe’s

C & C Candy Co.

Fully Involved Bistro

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses.

LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC). The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.