Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches The First KIC Nights

Food Truck Fridays has established itself as the place to grab lunch on the first Friday of each month.

Now, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is excited to announce that KIC Nights, an evening of food trucks, family fun, market vendors, and live entertainment, will take place on the third Friday of each month.

The first KIC Nights will be Friday, March 15, in the parking lot and streets around the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, 5704 Marlin Road, in the Eastgate area. Food Trucks will serve from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

“Food Truck Fridays has had overwhelming support over the past year,” said Pat Rowe , KIC Member Support Manager. “One thing we heard from many attendees was, ‘Why don’t you have a nighttime Food Truck Friday?’. We listened, and KIC Nights will fill that need. It’s a family-friendly event with great food, vendors of all sorts of products, live entertainment featuring DJ Dolla Bill, and, most importantly, family fun. We will give out free giant glow sticks, and US101 will be doing a live remote broadcast. I suggest people get here early for the maximum amount of fun and food.”

DeJuan Jordan, Co-CEO of LAUNCH, the parent organization of the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, said, “This is another way for us to highlight our food entrepreneur clients. It’s another way for us to support the Brainerd community. It is another option for families to have a fun, safe environment on a Friday evening.”

The KIC is an innovative facility that provides aspiring culinary entrepreneurs with a fully equipped commercial-grade kitchen. The shared space and the KIC staff provide them with the resources and guidance necessary to turn their food business dreams into a reality.

Participating Food Trucks for March 15:

Los Tainos Kitchen

The Bistro

Sak’s Wing Shak

Wing Top Tots

Chef Chasty Seafood & More

Broken Hearts Cheesecakes

All Things Made With Love Down Home Bakes C & C Candy Co.

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early-stage entrepreneurs, focusing on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses. LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC). The organization has helped start over 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.