Kitchen Incubator's Popular Food Truck Friday Expands For 2023

The popular Food Truck Friday hosted by the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga on the first Friday of each month celebrates its first anniversary by expanding.

Beginning February 3, Food Truck Friday will be held the first and third Friday of each month. The 2023 expansion of Food Truck Friday is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.

“Food Truck Friday has proved popular for both the lunchtime crowd and for our food truck entrepreneurs”, said Hal Bowling, Executive Director of LAUNCH, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga’s parent organization.

“I’m excited”, Bowling continued, “we’re now able to offer it on the first and third Friday of the month. I am even more excited and thankful Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union has invested with us in sponsoring Food Truck Friday where the entrepreneurs can share their amazing food with our community.”

Marcus Cade-Johnson, Business Lender, Business & Commercial Services at TVFCU said, “LAUNCH and its Kitchen Incubator help bring great business ideas from our overlooked communities to life . To provide a commercial grade kitchen that allows those with dreams of their own restaurants to hone their skills and grow their business acumen is a great asset for the

city. TVFCU is proud to support Food Truck Fridays, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, these fine food truck chefs and the great work done at LAUNCH.”

This Friday, February 3rd, will mark the one year anniversary and is themed Mardi Gras. There will be a special Po Boy competition judged by the Brainerd High Culinary Class. In addition, the Brainerd High School Band, dancers and cheerleaders as well as culinary students will join the celebration.

Food Truck Friday is held the first and third Friday of each month in the areas surrounding the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road adjacent to Eastgate. Also this year, select TVFCU branch locations will host a food truck once a month. Those locations, food trucks and dates are still to be determined.

Food Trucks for February 3, 2023 include:

Chef Express

Mac Subs and Fries Nola

Girls Gumbo

Wing Top Tots

Fud Vybez

The Oatmeal Experience

Freaky Funnels

Peach Cobbler Factory

Windy City Eatz

Soul Que

Chattatater

Neutral Ground

The Bistro

Down Home Bakes

BBQ ROWE

Broken Hearts Cheesecakes

Look - Out 4 Sliders

C & K Snowy Delights

Nonni’s Empanadas

Cold Fusions

Shey Natural Smoothies

Mo Lemonade

Los Tainos

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support underrepresented entrepreneurs in our community. LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.