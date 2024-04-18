La Paz Chattanooga Announces The Return Of Sangria On The Southside

La Paz Chattanooga, the longest-serving non-profit organization working directly with the Chattanooga area’s rapidly-growing Latino population, announced the return of its signature “friendraising” event, Sangria on the Southside, as part of the non-profit’s continued 20th anniversary slate of events.

Originally started in 2008 as an annual celebration of Hispanic and Latino culture, Sangria on the Southside has been on hiatus since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every year, we’re asked whether Sangria on the Southside is making a comeback, and I am very happy to say this year that yes, it’s happening,” said Stacy Johnson, president and CEO at La Paz Chattanooga. “It’s a beloved event, honoring the history and heritage of the people we work with, and it has always served as a moment when people from across the entire Chattanooga community intentionally come together to celebrate these cultures.”

The 2024 installment of Sangria on the Southside will include live music, dancing, authentic foods, and the “Best Sangria in Chattanooga” contest. Early-bird ticket and table rates can be claimed through April 30. From May 1 onward, tickets and tables will be available at standard purchase rates. Below are more details:

Sangria on the Southside will happen on Friday, June 14 from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the First Horizon Pavilion on Reggie White Blvd. "Early Bird" tickets are $85 (individual), $950 (reserved table for 8 + VIP benefits) while standard tickets are $95 (individual) and $1,000 (reserved table for 8 + VIP benefits)

To learn more about Sangria on the Southside and purchase tickets, visit www.lapazchattanooga.org/sangria