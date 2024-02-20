Girl Scouts Kick Off The Great Cookie Competition To Find The Best Cookie

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians has kicked off the first Great Cookie Competition that will crown “East Tennessee’s Favorite Cookie.” Local community and business leaders will represent one of the beloved cookie flavors to become a Cookie Competitor and will earn votes by raising money.

“The Great Cookie Competition creates an exciting fundraising experience for a good cause,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “It costs $750 per girl per year to fund the Girl Scout experience, and 70% of that amount is covered in cookie sales and the other 30% comes from the generosity of donors.

“All of the proceeds raised through the competition will be used to bridge the Girl Scout experience funding gap, as well as enrich program offerings and support regional GSCSA camps and community troops.”

The Tennessee Valley & North Georgia Region competitors are Simone Busby representing Thin Mints; Madyson Foster Smith, Samoas; Shaquanta Locke, Tagalongs; and Regan Jenkins, Trefoils.

Voting is open now through March 15. The competition will take place predominately on social media or via letters and phone calls. Cookie Competitors will share their stories on why they love their cookie and talk about the cookie’s history.

Visit www.FavoriteCookie.org to vote on the Great Cookie Competition website.

The competition will wrap with The Great Cookie Tasting, on Thursday, April 11, at WanderLinger Brewing Co., located at 1208 King St., in Chattanooga from 6-8 p.m. The event will serve as a finale to the 2024 Girl Scout Cookies season, and attendees can enjoy signature cookies paired with libations from WanderLinger Brewing.

Event registration is available at girlscoutcsa.org/en/support-us/fundraising-events/great-cookie-tasting.html.