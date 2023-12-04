Lodge Cast Iron Cook Off Returns To The Chattanooga Holiday Market This Sunday

Lodge Cast Iron will be front and center this Sunday at the annual Chattanooga Holiday Market.

The Lodge Cast Iron “Originals Only” Cook Off will take place on Sunday, December 10th at the Chattanooga Convention Center—right amidst the gathering of local and regional artisans.

For nearly 20 years, the Cook Off has been a part of Chattanooga Market. The event has grown in recognition for spotlighting local chefs and, of course, Tennessee’s own Lodge Cast Iron.

“Our team at Lodge is so excited to return to the Chattanooga Market this year to host the Cook off,” said Mike Otterman, CEO of Lodge Cast Iron. “As a local, family-owned brand, getting involved with our community during the holidays is very meaningful to us and the Market is always a highlight of the year.”

A fan favorite, the Cook Off will feature Lodge’s new USA Enamel collection, a new line of American-made enameled cast iron cookware crafted in South Pittsburg, TN and designed to last for generations. Each of the competing chefs will put a USA Enamel dutch oven to work for the cook-off to demonstrate the versatility of this hand-crafted cookware.

They’ll come armed with their most original dish to serve up to the judges. Additionally, they’ll be provided with a surprise ingredient that must be incorporated into their creation—always an item that can be purchased right at the Holiday Market. With just one hour to cook and ten minutes to plate, the chefs will be competing in front of a live audience.

The event will be emceed by Lodge’s own, Chef Kris Stubblefield. A Chattanooga resident, Kris brings his expertise in all things cooking and cast iron. Five local judges will choose the 2024 winning Chef who will be awarded an Allen Hampton original, artistic trophy as well as gifts from both Lodge and Chattanooga Market.

The competing chefs include Andrew Milsap from Old Man Rivers, Andy Hunter from Public House, Bryan Burk from Rosecomb, and reigning winner from 2021 and 2022, Josesph Madzia from Whitebird Chattanooga.