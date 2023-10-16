Main Street Farmers Market Celebrate Annual Falltoberfest This Wednesday

It's time for Main Street Market's annual Falltoberfest this Wednesday.

It's overalls themed, it's their first event with new guest vendors, and it's Main Street Market President Jessie Gantt-Temple's actual birthday.

To celebrate all the things, they will have beer on tap (so bring your ID), a dog costume contest, a fun farmer photo op, free pumpCAN decorating, a five-piece all-female bluegrass band Just Us Gals, cornhole & free samples.

Bring a cooler and bags as they have almost forty vendors this week to visit.

Reminder that parking is free for any market customer who parks within the lot. They recommend parking towards the back as it's less congested & just as close to the action.

Stop by their info booth to pick up a map of which vendors are going to be offering free samples as there are almost twenty of them. If you have a dog, dress 'em up then stop by the info booth to be entered into our Dog Costume Contest and you could win a Chattanooga Brewing gift certificate & Oddstory Brewing plush beer can dog toy.

October is also National Roller Skating Month so don those quads or inlines and enjoy rolling from vendor to vendor (carefully and courteously, of course). You know you'll see birthday girl Jessie, of Feathers & Fruit, and a former longtime roller derby skater flying as a roller skating chicken to get her groceries while working her booth.

The Main St Farmers Market is a non-profit farmers market in operation since 2009. Open year-round, they open at 4:00 pm and are located at the corner of W. 20th St. and Chestnut St.

Sign up for their weekly newsletter to stay up to date on what's fresh and happening in the local food movement at www.MainStFarmersMarket.com