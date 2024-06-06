Next Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Event Is Happening This Friday

The City of Red Bank invites everyone to join them in a special evening of yummy foods, delightful music, and just plain fun at their next “Food Truck Friday” event.

This Friday, June 7th, a selection of delicious foods will be offered by the popular Fud Vybez, Jonny Poppers Burger Buggy, Culture-Licious, Chattatater, Preacher’s BBQ, and Windy City Eatz.

All of the Food Trucks will be set up at the Red Bank Park at 3817 Redding Road. The wide variety of mouth-watering foods will be available for sale from 5:30 until 8:30pm.

The talented “Noteworthy” band will be performing their swing jazz/latin jazz, and American Standards songbook selections throughout the evening.

“This event is a lot of fun, not just the music and tasty food but the chance to build community with your neighbors,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Jeffrey Grabe.

“It has also been exciting to see how this event has grown since last summer and how it is blossoming into a Red Bank staple. We invite our neighbors in the surrounding area to join us for these special gatherings of food, music, and community.”

“Food Truck Friday” is a Red Bank family-friendly event. So grab your family and friends, bring a chair or blanket, purchase a mouthwatering meal (or two), and enjoy a relaxing musical evening at the park.

For more information, contact Red Bank City Hall at 423-877-1103 or on the City of Red Bank Facebook page.