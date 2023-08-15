Rolling Through August With Another Food Truck Friday At Eastgate Town Center

It’s hard to believe the summer is almost over and the third Friday in August is upon us.
That means it is time for another Food Truck Friday. Fourteen local food trucks and aspiring food entrepreneurs will be serving lunch patrons this Friday, August 18, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC), just as they have every first and third Friday this year. The KIC is adjacent to Eastgate Town Center at 5704 Marlin Road.
Pat Rowe, KIC Member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager said, “These first and third Friday Food Truck events are so important to our food entrepreneurs at the KIC. It helps them hone their skills, increase their name recognition and brand awareness as well as grow their business. If you are hungry around lunchtime on Friday . . . and who is not, come on out to Food Truck Friday and try something new from our great variety of choices.”
The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is located at 5704 Marlin Road adjacent to Eastgate Town Center. Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.
Food Trucks for August 19, 2023 include (subject to change):
- Fully Involved Bistro
- California Smothered Burrito
- Los Tainos
- The Bistro
- Mac’s Subs and Fries
- Broken Hearts Cheesecakes
- Down Home Bakes
- Fud Vybez
- 2Moma Food Truck and Catering
- Neutral Ground
- Mo Lemonade
- C & C Candy Co
- Nut’n But Guac
- Chef Chasty Seafood & More
LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses.
LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC). The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.