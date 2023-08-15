Rolling Through August With Another Food Truck Friday At Eastgate Town Center

It’s hard to believe the summer is almost over and the third Friday in August is upon us.

That means it is time for another Food Truck Friday. Fourteen local food trucks and aspiring food entrepreneurs will be serving lunch patrons this Friday, August 18, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC), just as they have every first and third Friday this year. The KIC is adjacent to Eastgate Town Center at 5704 Marlin Road.

Pat Rowe, KIC Member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager said, “These first and third Friday Food Truck events are so important to our food entrepreneurs at the KIC. It helps them hone their skills, increase their name recognition and brand awareness as well as grow their business. If you are hungry around lunchtime on Friday . . . and who is not, come on out to Food Truck Friday and try something new from our great variety of choices.”

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is located at 5704 Marlin Road adjacent to Eastgate Town Center. Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.

Food Trucks for August 19, 2023 include (subject to change):

Fully Involved Bistro

California Smothered Burrito

Los Tainos

The Bistro

Mac’s Subs and Fries

Broken Hearts Cheesecakes

Down Home Bakes

Fud Vybez

2Moma Food Truck and Catering

Neutral Ground

Mo Lemonade

C & C Candy Co

Nut’n But Guac

Chef Chasty Seafood & More

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses.

LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC). The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.