Seats Still Available For East Ridge's Free Community Thanksgiving Meal

The City of East Ridge still has seating available for anyone who would like to attend the city’s first ever Community Thanksgiving scheduled for Wednesday, November 22nd.

There will be no charge to anyone who wants to come and partake of the traditional delicious Thanksgiving food and experience great fellowship.

The Community Thanksgiving will be held at the East Ridge Community Center located at 1515 Tombras Avenue. The event is free, but pre-registration will be required. The city is offering three time-blocks for participants to choose from.

The first block will run from 11:30am – 12:30pm

The second block will be from 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Tthe third block will be from 2:30pm – 3:30pm.

Early registration is encouraged as the time to sign up will only remain open until November 15th or until each time slot is full. Anyone interested in attending will need to register by scanning the QR code on the East Ridge Community Thanksgiving flyer.

“Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, not only for the food, but for the people, the warmth, laughter, and togetherness,” said Hannah Spear, Community Center Supervisor. “Not everyone gets to experience that though, for whatever their reason may be, and my goal with this event is to give those folks a place to experience Thanksgiving the way it should be experienced.”

“The idea behind this event is to bring the community together during the season of giving,” said Cameron McAllister, Administrator of East Ridge Economic and Community Development. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to our community and we want to invite you to join us.”

The City of East Ridge would like to thank the East Ridge Council of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, Craft Axe East Ridge, Action Church, Fearless Church, East Ridge Food Pantry, Hampton Inn East Ridge, Family Concessions, and Buddy’s BBQ East Ridge for partnering with the city to make the dream of a Community Thanksgiving a reality.