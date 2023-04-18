This Friday is Food Truck Friday At The KIC

Fifteen food entrepreneurs and their mobile kitchens will participate in this Friday’s Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.

Take advantage of the spring weather for lunch al fresco from 11am to 3p. Food trucks will be stationed around the KIC building at 5704 Marlin Road, in the Eastgate area.

“The public has really responded with tremendous support for this event and for our food trucks” Pat Rowe, KIC member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager, explained. “If you haven’t enjoyed lunch with us yet, I strongly suggest coming out this Friday. The weather is supposed to be as good as the food is,” Rowe said.

Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.

Food Trucks for April 21, 2023 include (Subject to change):

Wing Top Tots

Fud Vybez

The Oatmeal Experience

Windy City Eatz

The Bistro

Down Home Bakes

Broken Hearts Cheesecakes

Cold Fusions

Mo Lemonade

Los Tainos

Nooga Bopcha

Look Out 4 Sliders

Neutral Ground

Chef Express Cafe

Tata’s Grill

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on black owned, women owned and micro-businesses.

LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.