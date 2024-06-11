Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga Featuring Local Chefs

There's never been a better time to try vegan.

The inaugural Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge kicks off on July 1st. Local chefs will be competing for your votes with creative and delicious plant-based menu options.

Veganism is on the rise, and you’re invited to see why.

It’s easy to participate.

GO! You have one month—from July 1st to July 31st. Go to the Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge Website to see the list of participating restaurants and menu items.

EAT! Sample the unique vegan dishes being offered by your favorite local restaurants!

VOTE! Vote for your favorites either at the restaurants or by July 31st on the Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge Website.

We are currently seeking businesses to join our Vegan Chef Challenge. Any business open to adding new vegan options is encouraged to apply on our website.

Winning dishes will be announced in August. For Challenge updates, please visit veganchefchallenge.org/Chattanooga

The Vegan Chef Challenge invites diners to experience the many benefits of a plant-based diet by signing up for the free 10 Weeks to Vegan program. This guided challenge gives participants everything they need to get started with eating vegan. Each week, participants learn to replace one animal product with a vegan version, while receiving nutritional tips, product recommendations, and recipes.

To learn more, please visit: www.10weeks.org