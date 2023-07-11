An Evening With The Fishes At The Tennessee Aquarium’s Fish & Sips Craft Beer Event

“Ale” you need to support the Tennessee Aquarium’s nonprofit mission while enjoying delicious craft beer is a ticket to the upcoming Fish & Sips event on July 22.

During this adults-only, after-hours event, guests can explore the River and Ocean Journey buildings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. while sampling craft beers from seven local and regional breweries.

“It’s an evening to walk around the Aquarium and get to experience our animals and our living collection while sampling local breweries and supporting a great nonprofit organization,” says Director of Hospitality and Marketing Meredith Roberts.

Attendees can select ten beer samples from more than 16 offerings throughout their tasting journey. Participating breweries include:

Big River Grille & Brewing Works

Chattanooga Brewing Co.

Cherry Street Brewing

Hutton & Smith Brewing Company

Naked River Brewing Company

OddStory Brewing Co.

Sweetwater Brewing Company.

Fish & Sips is sponsored by the Edwin Hotel, which will be on-site providing complimentary pimento cheese biscuit bites. Each guest will receive a swag bag, including a Stanley stainless steel tumbler, koozie, locally made Seahorse Snacks, pretzels, and more. Additionally, a limited number of short- and long-sleeve commemorative Fish & Sips shirts will be for sale.

After exploring both buildings, the fun continues under the Aquarium’s outdoor pavilion. There, guests can listen to live music, enjoy complimentary Coca-Cola products, and purchase food offerings from a host of local restaurants and food vendors.

During their evening visit, guests will observe animal behaviors rarely seen during normal operating hours while exploring spaces such as Stingray Bay and the newly launched Ridges to Rivers gallery. The arrival of dusk often spurs nocturnal and twilight-loving species such as Coral Catsharks and Pencil Urchin to levels of activity not seen during the daytime.

All proceeds from the event support the Aquarium’s nonprofit mission to connect people with nature and empower them to make informed decisions about water and wildlife. Fish & Sips is sponsored by the Edwin Hotel, which will be on-site providing complimentary pimento cheese biscuit bites.

Tickets are $70 for Tennessee Aquarium members and $85 for non-members. While supplies last, commemorative shirts will be available for $25 (short sleeve) and $30 (long sleeve). It would be a “pour” decision to wait to secure a ticket, as space is limited and admission will not be available at the door. Ticket sales end at noon on July 20 or when sold out.

Fish & Sips is for adults ages 21 and older. All guests must present a photo ID at the door for admission.

Learn more about Fish & Sips and purchase tickets in advance at: tnaqua.org/events/fish-and-sips