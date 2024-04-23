Celebrating 12 Years Of Chattanooga Whiskey With Founder's 12th Anniversary Blend

Formulated each year by their founder to commemorate Chattanooga Whiskey's anniversary, Founder's Anniversary Blend is a solera-style expression blended from three one-of-a-kind charred oak solera barrels.
Blended from whiskeys distilled in both Chattanooga and Lawrenceburg, IN, this combination of traditional and innovative recipes showcases the dynamic balance between multiple styles and sources of whiskey - each one symbolic of their past, present, and future.
Founder's 12th Anniversary Blend Details
- Mash Bills: 12% 1816RES, 60% SB091, 28% INFINITY
- Filtration: Non-Chill
- Proof: 100 (50% Alc/Vol)
- Age: Greater than 2 Years
- Cooperage: 53 gal, Toasted and Charred Oak Barrels
- Finish: 3 Separate Charred Oak Solera Barrels
- Batch Size: 9-11 Barrels
- Tasting Notes: Blackberry cobbler, candied ginger, cream soda, red velvet cake, and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Located within their Riverfront Distillery, the Solera Room enshrines three unique whiskey styles - all of which utilize their version of the time-honored solera blending process.
Each year to commemorate their anniversary, Chattanooga Whiskey founder Tim Piersant evaluates the whiskey within each barrel - trialing various blends to highlight the best of each recipe.
After each year’s blend is complete, the distilling team refills each tank with newly mature barrels, where they will quietly marry until the following year.
1816 - The Past
- The whiskey that galvanized a community and helped change century-old Prohibition laws.
- Barrel Volume: 625 Gal
- Style: Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Age: Greater than 4 Years
91 - The Present
- Their signature Tennessee High Malt recipe - born from their Experimental Distillery's 91st barrel created.
- Barrel Volume: 4000 Gal
- Style: Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Age: Greater than 2 Years
INFINITY - The Future
- An evolving blend of innovative recipes - distilled at their Experimental and Riverfront Distilleries.
- Barrel Volume: 1645 Gal
- Style: A Blend of Straight Whiskeys
- Age: Greater than 3 Years
Founder's 12th Anniversary Blend will be available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Friday, April 26 for $59.99 and at select retailers.
Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com, please contact Support@seelbachs.com for more information.