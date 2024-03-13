Chattanooga Whiskey Distillery Unveils Experimental Batch 037: Ancient Wheat

Seeking to discover the "perfect" malted wheat to best complement our Tennessee High Malt style, Chattanooga Whiskey's new Experimental Single Batch 0037 is made with an abundance of malted dinkel wheat.

This heirloom varietal, which dates all the way back to the dawn of civilization, contributes a nutty richness to the whiskey no longer found in modern wheat varieties.

Brimming with warm, sweet notes of baked bread and pastry, the result is a bold reinvention of wheated whiskey from an ancient age.

Experimental Batch 037: Ancient Wheat will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Friday, March 15 for $69.99. Founder and CEO Tim will be at our Experimental Distillery from 11am-1pm and 3pm-5pm to sign bottles.

The Details:

Mash Bill/Style 1: Straight Whiskey (67%

)Mash Bill/Style 2: Straight Wheat Malt Whiskey (33%)

Grains: Pale Malted Dinkel Wheat, Pale Malted Barley, Vienna Malted Barley, Munich Malted Barley, Yellow Corn, Caramel Malted Barley

Age of Blend: 4 Years

Proof: 105 (52.5% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 Gallon (3 Types)

Batch Size: 3 Barrels

Style: A Blend of Straight Whiskeys

Tasting Notes: Walnut raisin bread, dried apricot, brown sugar, nutmeg, molasses, and sweet tea.

Each unique wheated whiskey recipe in the blend was comprised of the same three grain types - malted dinkel wheat, malted barley, and yellow corn. Together, this pot distilled blend of whiskeys contains an average of 51% malted dinkel wheat, which was toasted at low temperatures to preserve the character of the underlying grain

What Is Dinkel Wheat?

Dinkel Wheat is an heirloom variety of wheat, which has been cultivated since the earliest signs of human history, dating all the way back to 5000BC (or earlier).

This particular species - also known as spelt or hulled wheat - was widely planted in the pre-industrial era (1750s - 1850s) by farmers not only for sale, but also for use in their own baking, brewing, and distilling operations on the homestead.

While most modern wheat varieties are grown primarily for characteristics like yield, grain size, and ability to mill uniformly, dinkel wheat has resurged in popularity amongst bakers and brewers for its unique complexity and rich flavor.

Chattanooga Whiskey and other select releases are available for delivery on Seelbachs.com and ReserveBar.com*.