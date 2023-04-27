Chattanooga Whiskey Founder's 11th Anniversary Blend Release Now Available

Founder’s Anniversary Blend is a yearly marriage of whiskeys to commemorate the 11th anniversary. of Chattanooga Whiskey.

Formulated each year by Founder Tim Piersant, this solera-style expression is a blend of whiskeys -- distilled in both Chattanooga, TN, and Lawrenceburg, IN -- from three one-of-a-kind charred oak solera barrels.

Located within their Riverfront Distillery, the Solera Room enshrines whiskeys from their past, present, and future within three one-of-a-kind charred oak barrels. Each year Piersant evaluates the whiskey within each barrel, trialing various blends to highlight the best of each recipe. After each year’s blend is complete, the distilling team refills each tank with newly mature barrels, where they will quietly marry until the following year.

This combination of traditional and innovative recipes showcases the dynamic balance between multiple styles and sources of whiskey -- each one symbolic of Chattanooga Whiskey's past, present, and future.

Founder's 11th Anniversary Blend

Mash Bill: 25% 1816RES, 50% SB091, 25% INFINITY

Age: Greater than 2 years

Proof: 100 (50% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: 53 gallon, toasted & charred oak barrels

Finish: 3 separate charred oak solera barrels

Batch Size: 9-11 barrels

Style: A Blend of Straight Whiskeys

Tasting notes: Berry cobbler, rhubarb, tobacco, vanilla bean, and bergamot orange

Founder's 11th Anniversary Blend will be available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Thursday, April 27th before making it's way to select states and Seelbachs.com.