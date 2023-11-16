Chattanooga Whiskey Gets Ready For Thanksgiving With A Pecan Infused Bourbon Liqueur

Inspired by the flavors of Thanksgiving dessert, Chattanooga Whiskey is unveiling Experimental Batch 034: Pecan Infused pot distilled bourbon liqueur which begins with a blend of 10 unique high malt mash bills. 

After aging 4 to 7 years, seven barrels were married and infused with a combination of roasted pecans, vanilla beans, cacao nibs, coconut flakes and orange peel, before a final addition of dark Belgian candi syrup.

Made with only real ingredients and no added flavors, their pecan infused liqueur is the perfect post-Thanksgiving digestif, and might be the only dram worth skipping dessert for.

Experimental Batch 034: Pecan Infused will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Friday, November 17th.

  • Mash Bills: 10 Unique High Malt Bourbon Mash Bills
  • Grains: Corn, Malted Corn, Malted Barley, Smoked Malted Barley, Malted Rye, Malted Wheat, Malted Triticale, Rice
  • Infused With: Roasted Pecans, Vanilla Beans, Cacao Nibs, Coconut, Orange Peel, Dark Candi Syrup
  • Proof: 84 (42% Alc/Vol)
  • Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 gallon
  • Distillation: Double Pot
  • Batch Size: 7 barrels
  • Style: Bourbon Liqueur
  • Tasting notes: Turtle chocolate, toasted coconut, praline, and sweet potato pie 

While you can't go wrong enjoying Batch 034 neat and chilled as an after-dinner treat (or before dinner, nothing wrong with having dessert first), they also recommend playing around with their liqueurs in cocktails. 

