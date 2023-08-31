Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Batch 032: Bourbon Barreled Limoncello

Inspired by the Italian flavor combination known as "fiori di sicilia," Chattanooga Whiskey's version of this iconic liqueur was infused with an abundance of Meyer lemon peel, orange peel & vanilla bean before being finished in single-use toasted & charred barrels for over three months.

Made with their signature "Barrel 91" mash bill - and over 100 pounds of lemon peel - their fruity and floral white whiskey served as the perfect base for a lengthy two-week infusion of citrus and vanilla. Crafted from only real ingredients, this simple yet elegant liqueur showcases the refreshing summertime flavors of an Italian classic, alongside our their own Tennessee High Malt.

Mash Bill: Yellow Corn, Malted Rye, Caramel Malted Barley, Honey Malted Barley

Infused With: Lemon Peel, Citrus Peel, Vanilla Bean, Cane Sugar

Distillation: Double Pot & Continuous Column

Proof: 86 (43% ABV)

Finishing Cooperage: Single-use Tennessee High Malt, 53 gallon

Finishing Time: 3 mos

Batch Size: 3 barrels

Style: Liqueur

Tasting notes: Lemon curd, panettone, shortbread & creamsicle

Batch 032 Sip Tips

You can't go wrong with keeping it simple and enjoying our Bourbon Barreled Limoncello neat and chilled. If you want to sip in style, we have limited edition limoncello glasses available at our Experimental Distillery. The limoncello glass will be available for $10 when paired with a bottle of Batch 032.Limited quantities are available.

If you want to play around with your mixologist skills, Batch 032 is great in cocktails! One of our suggested recipes is the Peachy Keen, which pairs Batch 032 with Chatt Whiskey 91 and a sweet summer peach.

PEACHY KEEN

1.5 oz Chatt Whiskey 91

0.5 oz Batch 032

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz maple syrup

Quarter of a peach, diced

Experimental Batch 032: Bourbon Barreled Limoncello will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Friday, September 1st.

Chattanooga Whiskey 91, Chattanooga Whiskey Cask 111, and other select releases are available for delivery on Seelbachs.com and ReserveBar.com*.