Chattanooga Whiskey Releases Experimental Batch 028: Cacao Infused High Malt Bourbon

Inspired by the wintertime flavors of Mexican hot chocolate, Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Batch 028: Cacao Infused is high malt bourbon liqueur was built from an experimental mash containing a unique blend of roasted malts.

The whiskey was then infused with a variety of ingredients, including two types of cacao nibs - each roasted to highlight characteristics from their respective terroirs. The result celebrates the chocolatey flavors from both whiskey and cacao. Enjoy chilled, on ice, at dessert, on dessert... or as dessert. And who doesn't love a nice dessert?

Mash Bill: Yellow Corn, White Wheat

Malt, Munich Malt, Kiln Coffee Malt, “Black Pearl” Malt

Age of Bourbon: 4 years, 9 mos

Proof: 86 (43% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 gallon

Batch Size: 4 barrels

Style: Bourbon Liqueur

Experimental Batch 028 is infused with roasted cacao nibs, vanilla beans, cassia cinnamon sticks, and cane sugar. The cacao is a blend from Tanzania and Peru. This gives the bourbon liqueur tasting notes of Mexican hot chocolate, toasted coconut, dark caramel, and snickerdoodle cookies.

Experimental Batch 028: Cacao Infused is now available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery. Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com.

Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Single Batch Series is a limited collection of single batch whiskeys and spirits born from their 100-gallon Experimental Distillery in downtown Chattanooga.

Each batch utilizes a multitude of grains, barrels, techniques, and unique ingredients to express uncompromised creativity and innovation within their craft by creating whiskeys and other spirits that are truly one-of-a-kind.