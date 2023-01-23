Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils New Silver Oak Cabernet Cask Finished

Chattanooga Whiskey marks another milestone with the third release of their limited edition barrel finishing series with their new Silver Oak Cabernet Cask Finished.

The finishing series celebrates the union of Tennessee High Malt into a variety of classic finishing casks. Crafted from a combination of unique bourbon mash bills, each containing over 25% specialty malt, each batch is made to complement the flavor characteristics of the finishing barrel.

For the third finish in the series, their distillers sought out barrels from one of America's most iconic wineries: Silver Oak Cellars.

Sourced from the Alexander Valley region of Sonoma’s North Coast, these Cabernet Sauvignon casks highlight the California winemaker’s new world approach, which marries the red fruit and savory notes from the varietal with the caramel and spice character of toasted American oak.

To highlight and enhance the qualities of these finishing barrels, distillers selected a range of five single malt mash bills, each containing a range of toasted, roasted and caramel malts, which included a custom-toasted barley malt developed with their friends at Riverbend Malt House in Asheville, NC.

Aged for greater than four years, including over 18 months in the Cabernet barrels, the result showcases a dynamic balance between bold flavors of malt, fruit and toasted oak which all come together to highlight the best best of both wine and whiskey.

Proof: 95 (47.5% Alc/Vol)

Mash Bill: R18077, R18087, R18088, R18097

Cooperage: 55 gallon, Toasted & Charred Oak Barrels

Filtration: Non-Chill

Finishing Time: Greater than 18 months

Finish: Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Barrels

Age: Greater than 4 years

Batch size: 6-8 barrels

Tasting notes: Mixed berry, toasted oak, thyme & molasses, with a long, malty finish

Silver Oak Cabernet Cask Finished is now available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery. Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com.