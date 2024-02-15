Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils Their Latest Barrel Finishing Series: White Port Cask

For Chattanooga Whiskey's fourth Barrel Finishing Series release, their distillers revisited the famous Port style, this time selecting white port casks from the Carrazeda de Ansiães region of Portugal's renowned Douro Valley.

Known for its high growing elevations and steep inclines, this small growing region within the Douro Valley yields ports with rich and fruity aromatic complexity, boasting sweet notes of honey, vanilla, and stone fruit.

To highlight and enhance the qualities of these finishing barrels, their distillers brought together a custom blend of three bourbon mash bills, including their coveted wheated bourbon recipe, which contains three varieties of toasted and roasted wheat malts.

Aged for over five years, including two years in the white port casks, White Port Cask Finished showcases the dynamic balance between the flavors of confectionary-sweet malt and luscious ripe fruit, highlighting the best of both whiskey and wine.

Proof: 95 (47.5% Alc/Vol)

95 (47.5% Alc/Vol) Mash Bills: B005, SB091, R18016

B005, SB091, R18016 Age: Greater than 5 Years

Greater than 5 Years Cooperage: 53 gal, Toasted and Charred Oak Barrels

53 gal, Toasted and Charred Oak Barrels Finishing Time: Greater than 2 Years

Greater than 2 Years Finish: Douro Valley White Port Barrels

Douro Valley White Port Barrels Batch Size: 6-10 Barrels

6-10 Barrels Tasting Notes: White peach, shortbread and coconut, with an orange marmalade finish

Chattanooga Whiskey's limited edition Barrel Finishing Series celebrates the union of Tennessee High Malt into a variety of classic finishing casks. Since their Finishing Series began in 2021, their goal has always been the same: enhance the character of both the whiskey and the qualities imparted by the finishing cask.

To accomplish this, they get specific. Instead of using finishing barrels from a large area, they select barrels from very specific regions with their own unique terroir; and instead of using just one mash bill, their distillers develop specific mash bill blends, which complement the distinct flavor characteristics of the finishing barrels.

White Port Cask Finished is available now at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery for $59.99 and at select retailers.

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com, please contact Support@seelbachs.com for more information.