Gate 11 Distillery Announces Second Ever Release Of Their Ross + McClatchy Single Malt Whiskey

Gate 11 Distillery proudly announces the second ever release of its unique Ross + McClatchy Single Malt Whiskey.

It has been two years since they released their first bottles of this whiskey and it comes at a good time. It is just in time for sipping on cold winter nights.

They are serious fans of Scotch Whiskey, and Ross + McClatchey is their tribute to this ancient Caledonian art. This release was aged for 2.75 years in 30 gallon new charred oak barrels with #3 char level.

Importantly, for the first time, they are offering a full three whiskey flight of distillery-made Gate 11 whiskeys. This flight includes Ross + McClatchey Single Malt, Larkin Bridges Straight Bourbon and Thomas Young Dark Rye.

Gate 11 is leaning into whiskey production in a big way. For more information about what this means, check out their blog postings.

Winter is also whiskey season at Gate 11 and that means the Boxcar Whiskey program is back in action. They are now accepting enrollment in this program for Winter and Spring 2024.

In this program, enrollees have the opportunity to participate in all aspects of the production of whiskey from mashing and cooking to fermentation, distillation, barrel-aging and bottling. Over two dozen program participants have helped to make bourbon, rye, single malt and Tennessee whiskey.

When the whiskey is ready, you get your own case of the whiskey you helped produce. Click here for more information.