Gate 11 Distillery Releases Their New Thomas Young Dark Rye

Chattanooga's Gate 11 is excited to announce the first release from their Boxcar Whiskey Program.

Back in 2020, 22 whiskey explorers joined them in mashing, fermenting, distilling and barreling rye, malt and bourbon whiskies. These spirits have been ageing ever since in their Boxcar Barrelhouse.

They call this one Thomas Young Dark Rye. It is named after their Founder's Great Uncle (and cousin) who was a particularly notorious lawman in Bledsoe County back in the 1930's.

This rye is just shy of 2 1/2 years old and features a mash bill of 61% rye; 28% corn and 11% roasted Ruby rye. It tastes great and looks absolutely amazing.

Thomas Young Dark Rye is available in 375 ml bottles only at Gate 11 Distillery at 1400 Market Street, Suite 108 here in Chattanooga.

Email Bill at bill@gate11distillery.com to enroll in the next Boxcar Whiskey program starting in Fall 2023.