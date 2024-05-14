Sip And Savor At The Tennessee Aquarium’s Fish & Sips Craft Beer Event

The Tennessee Aquarium's celebration of craft beer is returning for its second year. Fish & Sips, an adults-only after-hours event featuring beers from local and regional breweries, takes place on Saturday, June 22.

From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., guests can choose ten beer samples from participating breweries – including Naked River Brewing, Oddstory Brewing Co., SweetWater Brewing Company, and Tailgate Brewing (with more to come) – as they explore the Aquarium's two buildings learning about freshwater and saltwater wildlife.

While the Aquarium is a flurry of activity during the day, some of its animal residents can best be seen in the evening hours. Guests might meet Short-tail Nurse Sharks in the Stingray Bay touch exhibit or hear frogs calling in the Rivers of the World gallery as they sip beverages during this special twilight event.

In between tours of the Aquarium, guests will find a complimentary small bite courtesy of The Edwin Hotel, a host of other food offerings for sale from local restaurants and vendors, along with live music and entertainment at the plaza pavilion.

Tickets to Fish & Sips are $70 for Aquarium members, $85 for non-members, or $60 for designated drivers. Tickets include admission to both Aquarium buildings, ten four-once beer samples from participating breweries (excluding designated drivers), complimentary non-alcoholic beverages courtesy of Coca-Cola United, a complimentary snack courtesy of Food Works, a branded atlas bag, a bottle opener, and wheat straw sunglasses.

The Edwin Hotel sponsors Fish & Sips, and all proceeds support the Aquarium’s nonprofit mission to connect people with nature and empower them to make informed decisions about water and wildlife.

Fish & Sips is an event for adults ages 21 and older. All guests must present a photo ID at the door for entry.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available at the door. Learn more about Fish & Sips and purchase tickets now at tnaqua.org/events/fish-and-sips/