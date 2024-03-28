The Chattanooga Beer Fest Returns To The First Horizon Pavilion On Saturday, May 25th

Organizers of the Chattanooga Beer Fest have announced their 2024 date: Saturday, May 25th at the First Horizon Pavilion. The festival is a celebration of craft beer offering attendees unlimited samples from all participating brewers at one flat ticket price.

It’s a great way to not only sample unique craft beers, but also an opportunity to talk directly with the brewers themselves. This celebration of craft beer brings together an abundance of local and regional breweries who are excited to offer their best and newest brews to festival attendees for a fourth year.

The 2024 Chattanooga Beer Fest is presented by 3 Floyd’s this year. Dozens of participating breweries are being finalized, but currently include: 3 Floyd’s (Munster, IN), Gatlinburg Brewing (Gatlinburg, TN), Hutton & Smith (Chattanooga, TN), Naked River Brewing (Chattanooga, TN), Five Witts Brewing (Chattanooga, TN), and The Barley Mob (Chattanooga, TN)

Title sponsor, 3 Floyds, isn’t a traditional brewery by any means. Armed with only a few hundred dollars and repurposed equipment, Nick Floyd began brewing “not normal” lagers and ales out of Hammond, Indiana. Now, the successful brewery can be described as one of the best in the world with popular brews such as Zombie Dust and The Creeper, along with other oddly named varieties. Ticket holders to Chattanooga Beer Fest will be able to sample from many of the 3 Floyd’s brews.

For a fourth year, Chattanooga Beer Fest will host dozens of breweries from around the region. While the list is still being cultivated, breweries are being added every day and the current lineup can be viewed on ChattanoogaBeerFest.com.

Each patron will receive a commemorative tasting glass to sample from all of the breweries. No tokens or additional funds are needed past the ticket price. Tickets are $48 in advance or $58 at the door, while available.

Adding to the festival, patrons can shop with a sampling of artists and makers from Chattanooga Market—several dozen. Local eats will be a part, as well. Participating food trucks are Windy City Eats, I Love Tacos, Fro Daddy (donuts) and Chattatator. Water and soft drink options will be onsite—organizers encourage participants to sample alcohol safely.

The music line-up for the event boasts FlashDrive an energetic, versatile, and talented 7-member cover band based out of Chattanooga, TN. With years of musical experience behind them, they enjoy entertaining audiences by playing Top 40 dance tunes from 10 different genres (classic rock, rock, pop, funk, disco, R&B, folk, indie, alternative, modern country) covering 7 decades of music.

The proceeds from Chattanooga Beer Fest will benefit the non-profit Chattanooga Market.

*This is an Over 21 only event; a valid legal ID is required for admission.