The Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival Kicks Off Summer In Style This Friday

This Friday, June 16th, Chattanoogans will cool down with the Summer’s hottest sips at the Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival.

The festival benefits the Chattanooga Market and brings together local restaurants, spirits, residents, and businesses in an interactive, fun environment.

The Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival lineup is set with 40+ spirits offering up delectable summer-inspired cocktails to choose from.

In addition to 12 cocktail samples, attendees can purchase local, tasty eats, enjoy a photo booth on-site to capture all the magic, dance the night away with the help of the DJ, and more.

General admission tickets are just $44.00 and can be purchased at chattanoogafestivals.com/scf.

The festivities run from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Please note that this is a 21+ only event.