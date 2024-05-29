The Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival Returns Saturday, June 22

The Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival is back for the hottest festival of summer with a "totally rad" twist featuring seasonal sips, tasty eats, and all the throwback vibes.

This year, attendees are encouraged to dust off their flyest threads from the 90s and Y2K as we party throwback-style.

The Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival features over 40 spirits offering up delectable summer-inspired cocktails to choose from.

In addition to 12 cocktail samples, attendees can purchase local, tasty eats from Nonni’s Empanadas, Joyful Hearts Cafe, and El Taco Boss.

There will be a photo booth on-site to capture all the magic, a DJ to provide throwback jams for the epic dance party, and more.

Tickets to the Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival include entrance into the festival, 12 sample-sized cocktails, a live DJ, onsite activities, and a photo booth. Food will be available for purchase.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.chattanoogafestivals.com/scf.

For more information and to enter weekly giveaways, follow on social media @summercocktailfest.

The Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival will be held at First Horizon Pavilion (1826 Reggie White Blvd), and will be open to ticket purchasers from 6 to 9 PM on Saturday, June 22nd.

Obviously, this is a 21+ only event. No children or pets will be permitted into the event space. Attendees must show a valid ID and tickets upon entry.

Produced with community engagement in the mind, Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival benefits the Chattanooga Market and brings together local restaurants, spirits, residents, and businesses in an interactive, festive environment.