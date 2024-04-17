We Try Wednesday: Dining Out At The North River Pub & Grill In Middle Valley

This week on We Try Wednesday, managing editor Gary Poole heads out to Middle Valley to visit James Sutfin at the North River Pub & Grill, where we find out about all the recent changes, what makes it a great place to hang out, and sample a couple of dishes from their great menu.

The North River Pub is a great local bar to come chill at after work or party at night and on weekends. They have regular live bands, karaoke nights, biker nights, and other fun entertainment. The keep their beer on ice all day and night, and offer great food specials daily. You can find them easily at 7001 Middle Valley Road.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/we11_PxNEc0