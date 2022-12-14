We Try Wednesday: English Christmas Pudding

This week for We Try Wednesday, Pulse editor Gary Poole and BIG FM 106.9 afternoon host Keely Arris get into the holiday spirit with a traditional English Christmas pudding from Holmes Bakery in the UK.

From the World Market website: "A tradition in the UK dating back to the 14th century, the Christmas pudding is a staple of holiday entertaining. A moist cake-like pudding chock-full of nuts, dried fruits and spices with a touch of Guinness stout, this British delicacy is ready to grace your table with festive flavors of the season."

Made with flour, mixed fruit, sultanas, raisins, citrus peel, currants, Guinness and spices

Contains alcohol

Not suitable for children

Contains wheat, soy, eggs and tree nuts; may contain peanuts and milk

Made in the United Kingdom

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/YV-lYyWY5ZU