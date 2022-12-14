We Try Wednesday: English Christmas Pudding

This week for We Try Wednesday, Pulse editor Gary Poole and BIG FM 106.9 afternoon host Keely Arris get into the holiday spirit with a traditional English Christmas pudding from Holmes Bakery in the UK.
From the World Market website: "A tradition in the UK dating back to the 14th century, the Christmas pudding is a staple of holiday entertaining. A moist cake-like pudding chock-full of nuts, dried fruits and spices with a touch of Guinness stout, this British delicacy is ready to grace your table with festive flavors of the season."
- Made with flour, mixed fruit, sultanas, raisins, citrus peel, currants, Guinness and spices
- Contains alcohol
- Not suitable for children
- Contains wheat, soy, eggs and tree nuts; may contain peanuts and milk
- Made in the United Kingdom
