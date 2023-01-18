We Try Wednesday: Freeze Dried Fruit Snacks

This week, Pulse editor Gary Poole and Big FM 106.9 afternoon host Keely Arris try some healthy freeze-dried fruit snacks.

"bfruitful is made with 100% pure goodness. Our snacks are all non-GMO, gluten, grain, egg, dairy and soy free. No added sugar, fillers, additives or preservatives of any kind! Just farm-grown delicious fruit, the way nature intended."

Tune in every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what we’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/0o_G2i3A03M