We Try Wednesday: Freeze Dried Fruit Snacks

by

This week, Pulse editor Gary Poole and Big FM 106.9 afternoon host Keely Arris try some healthy freeze-dried fruit snacks.

"bfruitful is made with 100% pure goodness. Our snacks are all non-GMO, gluten, grain, egg, dairy and soy free. No added sugar, fillers, additives or preservatives of any kind! Just farm-grown delicious fruit, the way nature intended."

Tune in every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what we’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/0o_G2i3A03M

by

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

January 18, 2023

Thursday

January 19, 2023

Friday

January 20, 2023

Saturday

January 21, 2023

Sunday

January 22, 2023

Monday

January 23, 2023

Tuesday

January 24, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more