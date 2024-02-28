We Try Wednesday: Girl Scout Cookies

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary welcomes in Sabrina Sammons from then Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians to talk about Girl Scout Cookies. Learn more and order today at iwantcookies.com.

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/Snq8_t2-4o4