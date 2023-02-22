We Try Wednesday: Miller's Ale House

This week on We Try Wednesday, Pulse editor Gary Poole welcomes in the folks from Miller’s Ale House in Hixson near Northgate Mall to try several of their signature dishes.

The first Miller’s Ale House opened in 1988, in Jupiter, Florida, as a local place to be enjoyed by all walks of life. Since then, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant has expanded with 100+ locations in 10 states.

They pride themselves on being a place where making friends is as easy as ordering your next beer. So whether you’re there to chill, cheer, chow down or get charged up, you’ll find a whole House full of friends and friends-to-be, ready to join in.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/yaoyBYCKM8M