We Try Wednesday: On The Road At Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi

by

This week we take We Try Wednesday on the road, visiting the new Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi on Dayton Blvd in Red Bank, combining the flavors of Costa Rica with made-to-order sushi.

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/NCrBA6VQ0SA

by

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

November 1, 2023

Thursday

November 2, 2023

Friday

November 3, 2023

Saturday

November 4, 2023

Sunday

November 5, 2023

Monday

November 6, 2023

Tuesday

November 7, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more