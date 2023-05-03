We Try Wednesday: Sweet Maple Cornbread Ice Cream

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary and Keely taste test the limited edition Sweet Maple Cornbread ice cream from Van Leeuwen.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was started in a yellow truck on the streets of NYC in 2008 with a mission to make good ice cream that makes you feel good.

Nowadays, people can spend so much time on what’s “healthy” they don’t stop to consider what’s healthy. As far as they’re concerned, happiness is healthiness.

They also like to experiment with different flavor combinations, such as this limited edition Sweet Maple Cornbread ice cream. Not everyone will like every flavor, but what's the point of experimenting without taking a few risks?

