We Try Wednesday: Talenti Mini Sorbetto Bars

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary and Keely taste test an early Summer treat: Talenti Mini Sorbetto bars

The jar flavors you know and love are now available in mini bars, delivering the same smooth & creamy texture with rich flavors. Each gelato bar and sorbetto bar is only 45-80 calories so you can enjoy them guilt-free, anywhere at anytime.

Th mini Sorbetto Bar we try today takes inspiration from one of our best selling dairy-free Sorbettos - Alphonso Mango. Made with real fruit, this sorbetto bar perfectly delivers against the taste and texture of the worlds creamiest variety of Mangoes.

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

