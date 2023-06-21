We Try Wednesday: Ube Tea Cookies

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary Poole and Keely Arris try the Ube Tea Cookies from Trader Joe’s, made from purple yams.

Ube Tea Cookies take their name, their hue, and their flavor profile from ube (ooo-beh), a purple yam originating in the Philippines. The same brilliant bakers responsible for their Key Lime Tea Cookies blend an all-butter shortbread dough with vibrantly colored ube powder, warm cinnamon, and natural vanilla flavor to create the Cookies; as tea cookie tradition commands, after baking, they’re generously dusted with powdered sugar. The resulting two-bite Tea Cookies are ready to enjoy with a glass of iced tea, crumble over ice cream, or serve solo as a simple picnic dessert.

Their arresting purple hue will draw you in; their delightfully singular flavor will keep you coming back for more. Note that you should come back quickly. They've secured a limited amount of Ube Tea Cookies, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/2oh90bmheNI